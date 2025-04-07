O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 729,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 313,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 224,594 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 155,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.0 %

TAK stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

