O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.