O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. National Grid plc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.21.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.