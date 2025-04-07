O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $77,136,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,712.45. This represents a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Barclays reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.97.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $109.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average is $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $107.47 and a 12-month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

