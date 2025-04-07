O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,011,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veralto by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,654,000 after acquiring an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Veralto by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after acquiring an additional 558,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.