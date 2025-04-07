O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $121,199,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,804.48. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $95.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $94.46 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.33.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

