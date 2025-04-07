O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $89.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

