O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,549,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,652,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.