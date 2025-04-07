O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,015 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,076,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 317,091 shares during the period. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Stellantis Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:STLA opened at $9.72 on Monday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.