O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

CMS Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

