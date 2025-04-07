O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,866,000 after acquiring an additional 270,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,587,000 after buying an additional 125,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.70 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

