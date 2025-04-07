O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $2,538,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after buying an additional 896,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

