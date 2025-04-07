O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $147.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $157.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

