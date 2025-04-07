O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.51.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $170.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $168.77 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

