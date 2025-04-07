O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Mercury General by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Price Performance

MCY opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCY. StockNews.com cut Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

