O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,278 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MC. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $86,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $10,158,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,798. The trade was a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MC opened at $50.46 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 147.73%.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

