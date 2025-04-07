O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $40.51 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.68%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.