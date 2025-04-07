O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 293 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after buying an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.