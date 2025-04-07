O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 799 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,984 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $99,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 515,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $53,700,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $84.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

