O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,969,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.43 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

