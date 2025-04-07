O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

