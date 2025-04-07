O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPBK opened at $11.05 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of OP Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

