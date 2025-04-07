O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

VHT stock opened at $244.93 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $243.44 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.59 and a 200 day moving average of $268.19.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.