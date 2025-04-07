O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $407,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 677,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 57,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after purchasing an additional 761,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of WY opened at $26.22 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.