O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $230.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average of $265.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

