O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after buying an additional 1,022,695 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 109,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 4.8 %

GIL opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

