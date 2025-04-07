O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 10,414 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 124.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In other news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $27,145.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,907.22. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLW stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.