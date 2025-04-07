O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 12,205 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of American Woodmark worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $5,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in American Woodmark by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $106.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

