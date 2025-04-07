O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 301.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $139.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

