O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 495,796 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,796 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,461,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,615 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 668.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,616,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,834,000 after purchasing an additional 845,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

