O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 267,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Conduent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

