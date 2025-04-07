O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 82,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.