O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,564 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energy Services of America by 16.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Energy Services of America stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Insider Activity at Energy Services of America

In related news, Director Mark Prince bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,778.16. This represents a 26.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

