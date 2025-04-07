O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

