Oil Stocks To Consider – April 4th

Exxon Mobil, Occidental Petroleum, Chevron, ServiceNow, and Caterpillar are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equities issued by companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. Their value is significantly influenced by changes in global oil prices, geopolitical events, and shifts in energy policies, making them inherently volatile yet potentially lucrative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,848,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,713,035. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

NYSE:OXY traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,536,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $9.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.34. 8,605,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,686. The stock has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $46.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $727.21. 1,533,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $925.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $981.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $14.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.61. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $281.81 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

