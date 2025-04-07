OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

OPENLANE Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,278,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 153,975 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in OPENLANE by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 339,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

