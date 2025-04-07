Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,470 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $67,393,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 51,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $73.11 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -522.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is -1,471.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.