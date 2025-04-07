Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after buying an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $167,211,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Roblox by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,191,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,263 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $52.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,841.78. The trade was a 15.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 947,666 shares of company stock worth $61,513,341. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

