Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 121.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,452,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $173.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.93 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.80.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.