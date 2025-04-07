Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,619,000 after acquiring an additional 458,143 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,371,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 398,942 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 617.2% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 340,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 292,976 shares during the period.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $12.65.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
