Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,619,000 after acquiring an additional 458,143 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,371,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 398,942 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 617.2% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 340,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 292,976 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.