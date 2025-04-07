Oscar Munoz Acquires 3,882 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) Director Oscar Munoz purchased 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. This represents a 48.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $240.26 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.80. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp raised shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

