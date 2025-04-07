Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 581,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 42,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 529,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 77,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $3,291,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $13.92 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

