Peter C. Farrell Sells 2,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total value of $439,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,923.32. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $204.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.19 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $2,972,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

