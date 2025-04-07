Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.