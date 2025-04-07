Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $11,126,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after buying an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

