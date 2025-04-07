Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 721 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,619,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 49,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 8.9 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $139.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $190.11.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

