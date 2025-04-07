Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.49 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.