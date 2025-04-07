Pierre Naude Sells 31,123 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 31,123 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $649,225.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,066,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,238,637.40. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Pierre Naude sold 17,026 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $555,047.60.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Bank of America cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in nCino by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

