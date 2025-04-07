Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,696,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,355,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 6.3 %

PIPR stock opened at $215.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.58 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.46.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.