Promising Casino Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, PENN Entertainment, Churchill Downs, and Everi are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate casinos or gaming establishments. They involve businesses where revenue is generated through gambling activities, entertainment, and hospitality services, and their performance can be significantly influenced by regulatory changes, economic conditions, and consumer spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.70. 1,752,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,813. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion and a PE ratio of 950.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,190. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.42. 8,204,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $26.86. 5,369,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,138. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,986. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

CHDN stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 339,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,995. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.53. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $150.21.

Everi (EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.50. 2,461,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 1.57. Everi has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

